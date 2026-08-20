Foreigner denies theft at Koh Pha Ngan shop, CCTV says otherwise

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 20, 2026, 10:46 AM
2 minutes read
Foreigner denies theft at Koh Pha Ngan shop, CCTV says otherwise | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Satika Oz

A foreign woman was caught on CCTV footage taking several items from a store on Koh Pha Ngan, Surat Thani, on August 18. She claimed that she paid for all items she was seen putting in her tote bag.

The shop owner shared the CCTV footage of the incident online and appealed to the public for help in identifying the foreign woman.

According to the shop owner, the woman entered the store and asked to charge her phone. When the shop owner’s mother refused, the woman reportedly walked behind the cashier counter and plugged her charger in herself.

While waiting, she browsed around the store for about an hour. The owner said that the woman asked many questions about the products, and that her mother had tried to assist her throughout her visit by using a translation app.

Koh Pha Ngan foreign tourist steal from shop
Photo via Facebook/ Satika Oz

The owner later discovered that several items were missing and suspected that the foreign tourist had taken them. After reviewing the CCTV footage, she saw the woman putting multiple items in her tote bag.

The foreigner subsequently contacted the shop owner to dispute the allegations. In a message, which was shared as a screenshot, she said that she was shocked to see the video, which made her appear to be a thief.

She claimed that the shop owner’s mother had allowed her to use her bag as a shopping basket because she had bought lots of things. She insisted that she had paid for everything in her bag before she left.

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Foreign thief Koh Pha Ngan
Photo via Facebook/ Satika Oz

The tourist also said that the shop owner had spoken to her on the phone while she was shopping. She asked the shop owner to delete the videos. The shop owner responded by telling the woman to stop “lying and making excuses” and to return to the shop.

The shop owner later confirmed that she had met the foreign woman at a police station, where the woman had admitted to the crime.

However, the shop owner did not clarify whether legal proceedings against the woman are ongoing or if they ended after the payment was made.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 20, 2026, 10:46 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.