Foreign minister warns Israeli ambassador over Israeli misconduct

Thailand’s foreign minister has raised concerns directly with the Israeli ambassador over alleged lawbreaking and disruptive behaviour by some Israeli nationals, warning that failure to address the problem could affect relations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow made the remarks today, September 8, after meeting Israeli Ambassador to Thailand Alona Fisher-Kamm.

Sihasak said the discussion was direct and focused on concerns among Thai people over several incidents involving Israelis in Thailand. Many are tourists, while some have entered the country to conduct business or stay for longer periods.

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He said cases had been reported involving Israelis conducting business or staying long-term while allegedly violating Thai law. Sihasak told the ambassador that Thailand would enforce its laws firmly in such cases.

He stressed that the approach was not discriminatory towards Israelis and would apply equally to foreign nationals of any nationality who break Thai law.

As an example, Sihasak pointed to recent deportation orders involving one Israeli national and one French national.

He also raised concerns about the behaviour of some Israeli tourists staying in Thailand for both short and extended periods, saying certain incidents had affected Thai sensitivities, culture, traditions and ways of life.

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Sihasak specifically referred to Phang Nga and Phuket, where he said Israeli nationals had gathered in communities, adding that the issue could not be ignored.

“Thailand is a country that welcomes tourists, but welcoming tourists does not mean that tourists of any nationality can do whatever they want in Thailand.”

He said visitors must understand and respect Thai culture and traditions in the same way Thai tourists are expected to respect the customs and values of countries they visit. He added that the incidents should not be taken as representing the behaviour of all Israelis.

According to Sihasak, the Israeli ambassador was aware of the problem and had already visited affected areas to provide explanations. He said, however, that the response needed to be intensified and that both sides should work together.

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Sihasak warned that failure to address the issue could affect relations between Thailand and Israel, which cooperate in several areas, including agriculture and labour. He noted that Thailand sends more than 60,000 workers to Israel.

During the discussion, the ambassador proposed producing information for Israelis travelling to Thailand explaining what visitors should and should not do.

The material would be distributed through the Israeli embassy, consulates in capital cities, tour companies and airlines.

Sihasak said he asked the ambassador not to become complacent about the issue and to help explain Thai public sentiment to Israeli visitors.

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He added that tourism is important to Thailand but should not be viewed solely in terms of revenue. Visitors who spend money in the country should still respect Thai laws, culture, dignity and national pride.

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