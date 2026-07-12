Foreign men bid heartfelt goodbye to favourite Thai restaurant

Two foreign men surprised staff at a Thai restaurant in Pattaya by kneeling and bowing to them before returning home, in a gesture of thanks after regularly dining there during their stay in Thailand.

The moment was shared on July 8 by TikTok user @sanggg_pbp, who posted a video showing the pair paying their respects to employees at a restaurant named Steakpremier. The post was captioned: “Farewell before going home. @Daniels Knaps #thailand #thaifood.”

The video included the on-screen text: “POV: when Thai food hits.” It shows the two men approaching the restaurant staff, performing a wai before kneeling and bowing to the floor.

The staff quickly returned the gesture by kneeling and bowing in response, with some even lying flat on the floor while accepting the respectful farewell.

Numerous Thai and international users commented on the video. One viewer asked what had prompted the emotional farewell, saying they were eager to know the story behind it. The poster replied that the two men were regular customers at the restaurant and were about to fly back to their home country.

“They liked eating at this restaurant and came here very often. They were about to fly back to their home country, so they bowed to say goodbye.”

Another commenter wrote, “They’re so adorable. I’m sure they’ll come back to visit many more times, and maybe even stay longer. No matter how many times I watch this, it warms my heart. Safe travels, and I wish them all the best.”

The clip continued to attract positive reactions, with many users describing the pair’s farewell as both heartwarming and endearing.

In similar news, a “Thank You, Thailand” video trend gained popularity among foreign tourists sharing end-of-trip round-ups after holidays in the country, with clips listing everything from meals and massages to upset stomachs and monkey encounters.