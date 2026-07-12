Foreign men bid heartfelt goodbye to favourite Thai restaurant

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 12, 2026, 9:46 AM
1 minute read
Foreign men bid heartfelt goodbye to favourite Thai restaurant
Edited photo made with photo from TikTok: @sanggg_pbp ·

Two foreign men surprised staff at a Thai restaurant in Pattaya by kneeling and bowing to them before returning home, in a gesture of thanks after regularly dining there during their stay in Thailand.

The moment was shared on July 8 by TikTok user @sanggg_pbp, who posted a video showing the pair paying their respects to employees at a restaurant named Steakpremier. The post was captioned: “Farewell before going home. @Daniels Knaps #thailand #thaifood.”

The video included the on-screen text: “POV: when Thai food hits.” It shows the two men approaching the restaurant staff, performing a wai before kneeling and bowing to the floor.

The staff quickly returned the gesture by kneeling and bowing in response, with some even lying flat on the floor while accepting the respectful farewell.

Two foreign men touched hearts after bidding a heartfelt goodbye to their favourite Thai restaurant with a traditional wai and bow.
Photo via TikTok: @sanggg_pbp

Numerous Thai and international users commented on the video. One viewer asked what had prompted the emotional farewell, saying they were eager to know the story behind it. The poster replied that the two men were regular customers at the restaurant and were about to fly back to their home country.

“They liked eating at this restaurant and came here very often. They were about to fly back to their home country, so they bowed to say goodbye.”

Another commenter wrote, “They’re so adorable. I’m sure they’ll come back to visit many more times, and maybe even stay longer. No matter how many times I watch this, it warms my heart. Safe travels, and I wish them all the best.”

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The clip continued to attract positive reactions, with many users describing the pair’s farewell as both heartwarming and endearing.

@sanggg_pbp ร่ำลาก่อนกลับบ้าน ให้เลย @Daniels Knaps #thailand #thaifood ♬ Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono – moshimo sound design

In similar news, a “Thank You, Thailand” video trend gained popularity among foreign tourists sharing end-of-trip round-ups after holidays in the country, with clips listing everything from meals and massages to upset stomachs and monkey encounters.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 12, 2026, 9:46 AM
1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.