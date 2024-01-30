Foreign man in Phuket caught on TikTok video damaging police wheel clamp

Photo via TikTok/ @_neung132 via Facebook/ MGR Online ภาคใต้

A video featuring a foreign man, using a stone to smash a lock and chain on his motorcycle after it got clamped by police in Phuket, has gone viral in Thailand. Thai netizens called on the police to clarify the charges the foreigner faces.

The video was shared by a TikTok user, @_neung132, who appears to be a traffic police officer in the Phuket province. The video was later deleted from the account but it was reposted on social media platforms by news agencies and local news pages.

The nationality of the foreign man in the video was not confirmed. He was wearing a black T-shirt and shorts, and most of his face was covered by a motorcycle helmet.

The foreigner was seen repeatedly smashing the lock and chain on the rear wheel of his motorcycle with a stone. The foreigner said something before the video ended but the music drowned out his voice. From his gesture, the foreign motorcycle rider was angry that the wheel clamp was preventing him from getting around.

In the comments section, Thai netizens condemned the foreigner for disrespecting Thai laws. Others said Thailand gave foreigners the privilege to challenge Thai laws. Some urged the Phuket police to clarify whether the foreign man faced any legal charges for his illegal actions.

“This is the result of the country pleasing them too much. Foreigners cause a lot of trouble these days.”

“What do police officers do next? Please clarify this. Will he be charged?”

“Cannot blame him. Do we appreciate foreigners too much? We spoil them, and the foreign motorists are not even careful when they drive these days.”

“Imagine if he was Thai. What will happen?”

“I want to know what the police will do to him.”

“I am sure that he would not do this in his country.”

As of now, no police officers or relevant departments have come forward to clarify the incident. For his actions, the foreign man should face a fine of up to 1,000 baht for parking in a prohibited area.

If he is deemed guilty of damaging public property, as in smashing the chain, it will result in imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to 6,000 baht, or both under Section 358 of the Criminal Law.