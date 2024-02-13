Foreign man found lying unconscious with deep cuts in Pattaya

A Thai man stumbled upon an unconscious foreign man with deep cuts to his throat and arms lying in a pool of blood in an abandoned plot of land in Pattaya this morning.

The 23 year old Thai man, Nattaphon, contacted Bang Lamung Police Station officers today, February 13, after he discovered the injured foreigner. Nattaphon explained that he and Suriya came to the abandoned land on Pattaya-Naklua Road to collect grass for their cows. While cutting and collecting the grass, he spotted the foreigner lying still under a big tree.

Nattaphon checked on the man and was shocked to find him covered in blood and heavily wounded. He said it took him a while to pull himself together before he reported the discovery to the police.

The police, accompanied by a rescue team, swiftly responded to the scene where they discovered an unconscious foreign man, about 25 years old, with multiple deep wounds on his arms and two cuts on his neck. Due to significant blood loss, it was apparent that he had been at the location for several hours, as evidenced by dried blood on the ground. Adjacent to his body, officers located a broken glass bottle coated in blood, which they secured for subsequent examination of fingerprints.

A Pattaya City security guard told police he was riding a motorcycle along Pattaya-Naklua Road and spotted the foreign man walking back and forth on the roadside near the abandoned land.

The guard noticed the foreign man was wet from head to toe and shaking. He looked nervous and seemed to be in a hurry. The guard said he and his team ignored the man and did not think he was in danger.

Police are now checking CCTV cameras along the road and nearby areas to determine the cause of his serious injuries.

The foreign man is being treated at Bang Lamung Hospital and his condition is now stable. However, he is still under observation and unable to give any information to the police. Pattaya Tourist Police officers will question the foreigner later when he is ready.