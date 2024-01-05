Foreign man arrested for sexually harassing teenage Thai girl

Photo via Channel 7

Police today arrested a foreign man for the sexual harassment and attempted rape of a 16 year old Thai girl at a hotel in the Asoke neighbourhood of Bangkok.

The victim’s mother filed a complaint against her foreign boyfriend accusing him of sexually harassing her daughter in the early hours of this morning, January 4.

The woman told police that she was a single mother living with her 16 year old daughter. She was dating a foreigner, whose nationality was not revealed. The man offered to help find a part-time job for her daughter.

The foreign man made an appointment with her daughter at a hotel in the Asoke area saying he would take her to apply for a job. However, the man’s intentions were sinister and he tried to rape her in the hotel room. He only stopped his depraved attack because the teenager was on her period. He then let the girl return home.

The girl revealed that the foreign man did not rape her but he did sexually harass her in the room. She told her mother about the matter and reported it to Lumphini Police Station.

Thai police then arrested the foreign man at around 3am today in the hotel room. He was taken to the police station for further legal proceedings. The official charge against the man has not yet been made public.

If convicted, the foreigner faces up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both, for taking children under 18 for an indecent purpose under Section 283 of the Criminal Law.

In a related report, Thai police arrested a Qatari man around two months ago for allegedly raping an 18 year old Thai man in a bathroom at a private hospital in Bangkok. The 23 year old foreigner, Saoud Hussain Ma Alyafel, allegedly asked the victim to accompany him to the bathroom and forced him to have sex with him.

In December, a 16 year old Thai girl filed a complaint against a Chinese man who tricked her into having sex at his condominium in Bangkok. The Chinese man also tried to gang-rape her that day but she managed to escape from his room. There has been no update on the arrest of the Chinese man.