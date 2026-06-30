Swastika tattoo leads to argument between Thai woman and foreigner

A Thai woman and a foreign man engaged in a heated argument at a fast food restaurant in Thailand over the swastika tattoo on the woman’s leg, leading to the divided opinions on social media.

The incident was shared today, June 30, by the Facebook page อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7, which reposted a video originally recorded by the Thai woman involved. The page invited users to express their opinions on the situation.

In the video, a foreign man wearing a red shirt arrived at the restaurant with his Thai partner and approached the counter. When the Thai woman began filming him, he turned around and made a gesture towards her. It is believed that they had been arguing since before the recording began.

The man then spoke to a staff member, stating that the woman had a tattoo which, in his view, symbolised support for fascism and violence. The staff member appeared unsure how to respond and encouraged him to proceed with his order.

The situation continued as the Thai woman explained that she was not aware of the meaning of the symbol when she got the tattoo. She also said that she had the right to have such a tattoo in Thailand, where there is no law prohibiting the symbol.

During the exchange, the woman showed the tattoo on the inner part of her ankle while continuing to record. The foreign man later began filming her and the tattoo in return. The argument ended after his Thai girlfriend intervened.

The tattoo dispute generated mixed reactions online. Some users said the swastika symbol is sensitive due to its historical associations with violence and should be treated with caution.

Others commented that the symbol shown differed from that used by the Nazi Party, noting differences in orientation.Some people agreed with the woman, saying that she had the right to get the tattoo because it does not break any laws. .

The incident follows a similar case reported in March last year, when a dispute occurred between a clothing shop owner and foreign customers over shirts displaying images of Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler.

In that case, the shop owner later stated on social media that the items were part of a historical-themed collection and did not reflect support for violence. She also said she believed she had the right to sell legal products.