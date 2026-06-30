Swastika tattoo leads to argument between Thai woman and foreigner

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 30, 2026, 5:58 PM
50 2 minutes read
Swastika tattoo leads to argument between Thai woman and foreigner | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7 and Reddit

A Thai woman and a foreign man engaged in a heated argument at a fast food restaurant in Thailand over the swastika tattoo on the woman’s leg, leading to the divided opinions on social media.

The incident was shared today, June 30, by the Facebook page อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7, which reposted a video originally recorded by the Thai woman involved. The page invited users to express their opinions on the situation.

In the video, a foreign man wearing a red shirt arrived at the restaurant with his Thai partner and approached the counter. When the Thai woman began filming him, he turned around and made a gesture towards her. It is believed that they had been arguing since before the recording began.

The man then spoke to a staff member, stating that the woman had a tattoo which, in his view, symbolised support for fascism and violence. The staff member appeared unsure how to respond and encouraged him to proceed with his order.

Sawastika tattoo leads to dispute between Thai woman and foreign man
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

The situation continued as the Thai woman explained that she was not aware of the meaning of the symbol when she got the tattoo. She also said that she had the right to have such a tattoo in Thailand, where there is no law prohibiting the symbol.

During the exchange, the woman showed the tattoo on the inner part of her ankle while continuing to record. The foreign man later began filming her and the tattoo in return. The argument ended after his Thai girlfriend intervened.

The tattoo dispute generated mixed reactions online. Some users said the swastika symbol is sensitive due to its historical associations with violence and should be treated with caution.

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Thai woman argues with foreigner over tattoo
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

Others commented that the symbol shown differed from that used by the Nazi Party, noting differences in orientation.Some people agreed with the woman, saying that she had the right to get the tattoo because it does not break any laws. .

The incident follows a similar case reported in March last year, when a dispute occurred between a clothing shop owner and foreign customers over shirts displaying images of Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler.

In that case, the shop owner later stated on social media that the items were part of a historical-themed collection and did not reflect support for violence. She also said she believed she had the right to sell legal products.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 30, 2026, 5:58 PM
50 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.