Foreign hero’s good deed ends in Pattaya Beach brawl: Man injured trying to stop transwomen tiff

Photo via ThaiRath

A foreign man sustained severe injuries when he attempted to break up a fight among three Thai transwomen on Pattaya Beach.

A viral video of the fight between the Thai transwomen went viral on Thai social media. The footage depicted two transwomen assaulting another individual on Pattaya Beach, right in front of Baywalk Residence. The victim, a transwoman, suffered injuries and fell to the ground. At this point, a foreign man dressed in a yellow shirt stepped forward, attempting to intervene and break up the fight.

Regrettably, the assailants redirected their aggression towards the foreign man, unleashing punches at his face, resulting in utter chaos. Eventually, the three parties involved separated, and the transwoman victim subsequently lodged a complaint with the police.

According to the victim, a 19 year old named Preecha Samarnkun, the incident occurred around 2am on November 5. The two transwomen approached her, with one of them inquiring, “Is this her?” Subsequently, they launched an attack, employing high-heeled kicks and slaps to her face.

Preecha went on to explain that the foreign man who tried to help her was also injured as he fought with the two transwomen.

Preecha insisted that she was visiting the beach with two female friends and did not know the attackers personally. She did not know the motive for the attack and believed that the two attackers were drunk.

Preecha said she had wounds and bruises all over her face and body. She has already filed a complaint against the two attackers at Mueang Pattaya Police Station and will pursue the case to the fullest.

ThaiRath reported that a fight between the transwomen had broken out several times at the site in the past two months. Officials have tried to solve the problem, but the same incident has happened again.

Follow us on :













A previous fight on Pattaya Beach was reported just three weeks ago when a Thai transwoman got into a physical altercation with a foreign man. The fight reportedly started after the foreign man and his friends refused her escort service and allegedly doused her with water and insulted her.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.