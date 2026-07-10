Foreign film productions bring 4 billion baht to Thailand

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 10, 2026, 11:15 AM
1 minute read
Foreign film productions bring 4 billion baht to Thailand
Edited photo made with photo from Magnific

Thailand attracted 302 foreign film and content productions worth a combined 4.025 billion baht during the first half of 2026, already surpassing half of the total investment recorded throughout 2025.

Deputy government spokesperson Ploytalay Laksameesaengchan announced the figures today, July 10.

She said several large productions are preparing to begin work in Thailand during the second half of the year, giving the country a strong chance of setting a new annual record for foreign production revenue in 2026.

Thailand has drawn more than 4 billion baht from foreign film productions this year, with major new projects expected in the coming months.
Photo via Royal Thai Government

Feature films generated the highest investment value during the period, with 21 productions bringing in 1.989 billion baht. This was followed by 22 game show and reality productions worth 811 million baht.

Advertising accounted for the largest number of projects, with 152 productions generating investment of 710 million baht.

The United States was the largest source of foreign production investment, contributing 1.543 billion baht. Hong Kong followed with 322 million baht, ahead of Finland with 300 million baht, Germany with 297 million baht, and the United Kingdom with 230 million baht.

Ploytalay said Thailand’s filming locations, professional production crews, support systems, and internationally competitive incentives had strengthened its position as a global filming destination.

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Photo via TAT News

Major international productions have also supported film-related tourism. In 2025, Jurassic World Rebirth was filmed in Phuket, Phang Nga, and Krabi, bringing more than 400 million baht into the three southern provinces and creating over 2,200 jobs, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The production later became the focus of a global tourism campaign promoting its filming locations and Thailand’s potential as a destination for film tourism.

The government’s incentive programme offers eligible foreign productions filming in Thailand cash rebates of up to 30%. The measure is intended to develop the country into a regional centre for international film and content production while generating long-term revenue, employment, and economic value.

In similar news, the Thai government is increasing rebates and support for foreign film producers as international interest in Thailand as a filming destination grows.

Major productions such as HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3 have drawn global attention to Thailand’s filming locations and production incentives. The series averaged 16 million viewers, giving the country significant international exposure.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 10, 2026, 11:15 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.