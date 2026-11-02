Food delivery rider sets off fire alarm after getting stuck inside condo

A food delivery rider reportedly set off a condominium’s fire alarm after being unable to leave the building following a late-night delivery, prompting residents to evacuate in the middle of the night.

A resident, who posts on TikTok as @kanitta0402, shared footage of people gathered outside the building in their pyjamas. She said the incident happened at about 12.45am on Friday, October 30.

Kanitta said the rider entered the condominium to deliver an order, despite a table being available outside for deliveries. The building’s entrance and exit require a keycard, but the rider was able to enter because the door had been left open, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Kanitta, the rider could not get out and was unable to contact the customer. He then pressed the fire alarm, waking residents and prompting them to leave the building.

Residents later checked CCTV footage and identified the rider as the person who activated the alarm, Kanitta said. In a comment beneath the video, she added that she encountered him on the second floor while heading downstairs and that he appeared to be about to press the alarm again.

The video received more than 260,000 views and was shared about 60,000 times. Many commenters found the incident amusing, while others criticised the customer for allegedly not answering the rider’s calls.

ADVERTISEMENT

A similar incident was reported at a condominium in Pattaya, where a German resident fell asleep while food was frying in a pan. Smoke triggered the building’s alarm and prompted residents to leave.

Similar news