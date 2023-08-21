Food delivery driver apologizes after refusing overweight customer due to bike damage

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Maligned for rejecting an overweight customer due to breaking suspension, a food delivery driver has issued a heartfelt apology. Initially voicing his frustration by sharing images of a broken motorcycle shock absorber, attributing its damage to heavy passengers, his comments now sit at the heart of a heated online debate.

As reported, images appeared on the Red Skull Facebook page, taken from one of their drivers’ groups. The controversial post showed a woman customer alongside the broken motorcycle shock absorber. The delivery driver wrote, “This shock absorber has lasted three months. I paid 37 baht for it. Now, I’m left shaking. I get 37 baht for the ride, but I have to pay over a thousand to replace the shock absorber. If I see a heavy person, I am no longer accepting. Absolutely not!”

These remarks violated the sensibilities of many online, with netizens perceiving them as bullying and disrespectful of the overweight customer. The shared comment and photos increasingly painted the driver negatively, attacking his professionalism and empathy reported KhaoSod.

Recently, following escalating criticism online, the delivery driver posted a message apologising. He acknowledged his error and expressed regret over his premature judgement, saying, “I apologise and accept blame for what I posted. I was upset and angry that my bike broke. Apologies to anyone I upset with my comments.”

