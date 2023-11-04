Fog, light rain forecast in northern Thailand, south braces for heavy rainfall

Photo courtesy of Sanook

The Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD) today forecasts foggy conditions and light rain in some parts of northern Thailand, while heavy rainfall continues in some southern areas. The 24-hour forecast suggests that high atmospheric pressure or a cool air mass is gradually weakening and covering the upper northern parts, north eastern region, and the South China Sea.

This, combined with the easterly winds sweeping across Thailand, the Gulf of Thailand, and the Andaman Sea, is causing these weather conditions.

The northern parts of Thailand will experience fog in the morning and light rain in some areas. In contrast, the southern region continues to be affected by heavy rainfall in certain areas.

People in the southern region are urged to be vigilant due to the heavy rainfall which could lead to sudden flooding and forest runoff, particularly in hilly areas near waterways and lowlands. Extra caution is advised when travelling through areas with thunderstorms.

For the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, waves will be less than 1 metre high. In areas with thunderstorms, the waves could reach heights of 1 to 2 metres. Boat operators are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

For the northern region, there will be fog in the morning with light rain in some areas, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Tak provinces. The lowest temperature will be 21 to 24 degrees Celsius, and the highest will be 32 to 35 degrees Celsius. The easterly winds will have a speed of 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region will also experience fog in the morning and light rain in some areas, predominantly in Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. The lowest temperature will be 21 to 24 degrees Celsius, and the highest will be 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. The northeast winds will have a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The central region will have a 10% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi provinces. The lowest temperature will be 24 to 25 degrees Celsius, and the highest will be 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. The easterly winds will have a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region will have a 20% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. The lowest temperature will be 24 to 26 degrees Celsius, and the highest will be 33 to 36 degrees Celsius.

The easterly winds will have a speed of 10 to 30 kilometres per hour, and the sea will have waves less than 1 metre high. In thunderstorm areas, waves could reach 1 to 2 metres high.

The southern region’s east coast will have a 60% chance of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in some areas, particularly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattalung, Songkhla, Pattani, and Yala provinces.

The lowest temperature will be 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, and the highest will be 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. The easterly winds will have a speed of 10 to 30 kilometres per hour, and the sea will have waves less than 1 metre high. In thunderstorm areas, waves could reach 1 to 2 metres high, reported Sanook.

The southern region’s west coast will have a 40% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces. The lowest temperature will be 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, and the highest will be 32 to 34 degrees Celsius.

The easterly winds will have a speed of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, and the sea will have waves less than 1 metre high. In thunderstorm areas, waves could reach 1 to 2 metres high.

Bangkok and its vicinity will have a 10% chance of thunderstorms. The lowest temperature will be 25 to 27 degrees Celsius, and the highest will be 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. The easterly winds will have a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

