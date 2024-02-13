Flight disrupted by vibrating luggage reveals sex toy (video)

Photo courtesy of Sanook

An embarrassing incident took place on a flight when a model faced the awkward, embarrassing situation of being asked to disembark due to her continuously vibrating luggage which turned out to come from a sex toy.

The incident, which has since become a viral sensation with over 12 million views, was documented in a video posted by the model, Amanda Diaz Rogers herself on TikTok.

“That moment when the entire plane is eager to find out why your luggage is vibrating.”

In the video, shot by a friend, Rogers can be seen covering her face in embarrassment as she reaches into her bag to stop the sex toy from buzzing. It was an undoubtedly mortifying moment for her, especially with security personnel watching.

Fortunately, the security staff and cabin crew saw the funny side of the situation, even sharing a laugh along with other passengers about the vibrating luggage mishap.

After the video was shared on TikTok, the social media community flooded the comments section. One commenter, who claimed to be an airport employee, divulged that they can see such items on the X-ray machines and often wait in anticipation to see who will come to collect the bag in question, reported Sanook.

Another netizen shared a personal experience.

“It happened to me once, and now I always make sure to remove the batteries beforehand.”

Someone else recounted a similar story involving their husband and an electric shaver that had accidentally been left on, attracting stares from everyone around.

Another user joked about the incident.

“Clearly she has a back problem, that’s a medical device right there.”

The incident has sparked a range of reactions, from empathy to humour, highlighting the unexpected situations that can occur when travelling. While it was a moment of embarrassment for Rogers, it also served as a reminder for many to double-check their luggage before a flight to avoid any vibrating surprises.