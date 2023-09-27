Flash floods warning in Loei as heavy rainfall continues for two days

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

Heavy rainfall for two consecutive days in Loei province, specifically in Phu Kradueng district, caused a surge of forest run-off into the Pong River. The sudden rise in water level prompts officials to alert residents to the potential flash floods, urging them to move their belongings to higher ground.

Phu Kradueng experienced intense rainfall day and night over two days due to the influence of a low-pressure system. This led to a significant forest run-off into the Pong River, causing a rapid rise in water levels.

The district’s officials, local government organisations, village headmen, and local community leaders swiftly informed residents living along the Pong River to be vigilant. They stressed the need for constant monitoring of the water level for sudden overflow, specifically in the communities of Ban Na Noi, Na Paen, Ban E Lert, and many other nearby villages.

Residents were advised to move their possessions to safer, elevated spots to prevent loss of property. The situation is becoming increasingly critical as water levels continue to rise, and the possibility of an imminent flash flood is high, as in previous years, reported KhaoSod.

Phurivaj Chotinopparat, the district chief of Phu Kradueng, stated that a warning had been issued to all villages via their headmen and community leaders due to the continuous rainfall. The vast quantity of water from the top of Phu Kradueng flowing down to Nong Phak Bung requires constant vigilance and caution.

With rainfall persisting on the mountain, it is projected that the volume of water will soon reach the low-lying areas of Phu Kradueng district. The floodwaters are expected to follow a path from Ban Na Paen to Ban I Lert and other houses, potentially making some roads impassable.

