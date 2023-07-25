Flash floods and high sea waves predicted for Thailand’s weather

Despite optimistic weather forecasts for hotter, drier days, Thailand continues to experience unrelenting rainfall with areas in Eastern, Central, and the Western side of the South hit heavily. The Thai Meteorological Department has issued warnings for heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which raises the risk of flash floods and wild watercourses, particularly in areas near mountains and rivers.

The prevalent weather conditions are due to the monsoon trough coupled with an active South West monsoon, causing significant wind in the upper Andaman Sea, South and the upper Gulf of Thailand. Consequently, reports warn of relatively high sea waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, potentially reaching two to three metres high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves could exceed three metres.

Given this situation, mariners sailing in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to proceed with caution and refrain from sailing in thunderstorm areas. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand should also refrain from leaving shore during this period.

A dust storm named “Doksuri” in the eastern part of the Philippines is expected to move down to the upper part of the South China Sea between 26 and 27 July, then up to the coastal areas in Southeast China between 28 and 29 July. Those planning to travel to these areas are advised to check the weather conditions ahead of their journey.

Regarding the weather forecast for today from 6am to 6am tomorrow, here are the weather summaries for each region: The North has a 60% chance of thunderstorms, mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Nan and others. The Northeast has a 70% chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain in certain areas like Kalasin, Maha Sarakham and others. The Central has a 60% chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain in certain areas, mainly Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Lopburi and Saraburi. The East has a 70% chance of thunderstorms and heavy rain in areas such as Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat with waves reaching 2-3 metres high, and over 3 metres in thunderstorm areas.

The South (east side) has a 40% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in areas like Prachuap Khiri Khan, Surat Thani and others. The South (west side) has a 60% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rain in certain areas such as Phang Nga and Ranong. Bangkok and its vicinity can expect a 70% chance of thunderstorms, reports Sanook.