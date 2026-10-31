Flash flooding shuts Pattaya Third Road junction

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 31, 2026, 1:00 PM
1 minute read
Flash flooding shuts Pattaya Third Road junction
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Sudden heavy rain flooded roads in Pattaya on October 29, making the Moom Aroi junction on Pattaya Third Road impassable to both small and large vehicles and forcing municipal officers to help motorists at several flood-prone locations.

Pattaya municipal officers reported the flooding at 2.56pm. Floodwater at the junction left cars and larger vehicles unable to pass, and officers were on site managing traffic and helping residents in the area.

At 3.02pm, officers were also stationed near Mega Home on the inbound Sattahip side. Floodwater there left traffic moving through only the two right-hand lanes, which slowed vehicles heading in that direction. Motorists were urged to proceed carefully.

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Naklua municipal officers separately assisted a motorcyclist whose motorcycle had been swept by floodwater along Pattaya-Naklua Road. The report did not say whether the rider was injured.

Teams also monitored other flood-risk locations across the city to help residents and maintain road safety. Officers stayed at the affected points as motorists worked their way around the water.

The downpour caused delays and difficult driving conditions across the area, with some of the busiest roads affected during the afternoon.

Motorists in Pattaya should check conditions before travelling and avoid driving through standing water.

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More rain is on the way for parts of Thailand. The forecast for October 31 lists heavy rain in 4 provinces, and showers in Bangkok, so motorists should check conditions before heading out. Read the Thaiger weather forecast for October 31.

Flash flooding shuts Pattaya Third Road junction | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail
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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 31, 2026, 1:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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