Flash flood scare at Bueng Kan’s Phuwua Sanctuary prompts quick evacuation of tourists

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The renowned tourist attraction of Phuwua Wildlife Sanctuary was the recent setting of a narrow escape for visitors in Bueng Kan, northeast Thailand.

Sudden heavy rainfall resulted in water flooding down from the Phuwua mountains, leading tourists, who were enjoying a day at the Tham Phra Waterfall, to flee for higher ground. As reported at 4pm yesterday, amidst a vibrant atmosphere, the turning weather conditions propelled a sudden retreat as torrents of floodwater descended on the area with alarming speed.

The fear of a possible flash flood made wildlife officers from the Phuwua Wildlife Sanctuary call for an immediate halt to all activities. Tourists were instructed to quickly gather their belongings and descend from the mountains. True to the officers’ concerns, a surge of floodwater did descend from the mountains, with a gargantuan volume of water following the course of the streams on the Phuwua and rushing towards Tham Phra Waterfall.

This unexpected turn of events resulted in quite a few tourists hurrying for higher ground, with some even trapped on boulders amidst the waterfall. Prompt action by the officers helped evacuate these stranded individuals safely from the mountains, reported KhaoSod.

Those trapped in the water could only maintain a vigilant watch until nearly dusk when the floodwater started to recede. With the water level finally allowing for a rescue, the officers managed to extricate the stranded tourists safely from the boulders.

Following this nerve-wracking situation, authorities immediately ordered the closure of the Tham Phra Waterfall. There were no initial reports of any tourists injured or missing in the wake of the incident.

Phuwua Wildlife Sanctuary’s chief, Visanu Phumpha, ordered officials to assess the situation in case of continued rainfall and the potential for more flooding the next day.

If the water levels retain their alarming surge, the waterfall will remain closed until conditions normalise. However, if the rain and water levels decrease overnight, reaching normalcy by morning, the waterfall will reopen for visitors. Tourists can verify updated information from the page ‘Phuwua Wildlife Sanctuary’ or directly contact the Phuwua Wildlife Sanctuary.