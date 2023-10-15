Flash flood destroys bridge in Phayao, disrupting districts and leaving locals missing

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Last night’s severe rainfall in Phayao province resulted in a flash flood that destroyed a bridge, disrupting connectivity between the districts of Chiang Muan and Dok Khamtai. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of the morning, swept away two vehicles and left several individuals missing.

Authorities are currently mobilising efforts to locate the missing persons from the Nong Lom village, with hopes of finding them alive. In the Chiang Muan area, of the five missing individuals, three bodies have been recovered while search efforts are underway for the remaining two.

The flood has caused significant damage to the bridge, prompting officials from the Department of Highways to clear debris, including bamboo clusters that have accumulated under the bridge structure. Subsequently, soil will be brought in to temporarily repair the bridge to allow vehicle movement, reported KhaoSod.

Locals and authorities are working together to search for the missing individuals. A 52 year old man from Nong Lom village, Dok Khamtai district, Phayao province, was found alive on a hill. The local government and the Department of Highways are utilising a backhoe to clear bamboo clusters and debris from under the bridge. The next step would be to bring in soil to clear the way for vehicle transportation.

An account from Khao Muang In, a 63 year old local from Nong Lom village, Dok Khamtai district, sheds light on the frightening ordeal. He shared that he was asleep at home when, around 3am, his wife woke him up to the sight of a flash flood sweeping away their pickup truck and tractor, which were parked more than 50 metres away from their house. In his words, if they hadn’t woken up and escaped, they might have been swept away by the flood as well.

