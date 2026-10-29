Five tourists rescued after getting lost in Chon Buri forest

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 29, 2026, 9:25 AM
1 minute read
Five tourists rescued after getting lost in Chon Buri forest
Photo via Siamrath

Five tourists were rescued from a forest in Chon Buri after two separate groups got lost while hiking up a mountain to enjoy nature yesterday, October 28.

The tourists had travelled to Khao Tao mountain viewpoint, near Huai Luek Reservoir in Khao Mai Kaew subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, in two separate groups.

Both groups lost their way while exploring the mountain and eventually met by chance in the forest. Unable to find a route back, the tourists called the police for help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Huai Yai Police Station received a report and contacted rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation in Pattaya to carry out the search.

Five tourists were rescued from a Chon Buri forest after two separate groups lose their way near a mountain viewpoint.
Photo via Siamrath

The first group consisted of two tourists who had travelled by motorcycle from Rangsit in Pathum Thani province to enjoy the natural scenery.

The other three had come from the Na Jomtien area, hoping to reach the mountaintop in time to watch the sunset.

Rescue workers searched on foot through mountainous forest, where several hills and confusing trails made it difficult to locate the group.

Related Articles
Five tourists were rescued from a Chon Buri forest after two separate groups lose their way near a mountain viewpoint.
Photo via Siamrath

They eventually found all five tourists deep inside the forest. Because of their location, rescuers had to take a longer route around to the other side of the mountain to guide them out safely.

The operation took approximately two hours, and all five tourists were brought out of the forest without any reported injuries.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 29, 2026, 9:25 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Kuwait Airways begins twice-weekly direct Phuket flights Aviation News

Kuwait Airways begins twice-weekly direct Phuket flights

42 seconds ago
Police arrest 5 in network sending Thai women to Singapore for sex work Crime News

Police arrest 5 in network sending Thai women to Singapore for sex work

1 minute ago
Thai beauty blogger accuses Suvarnabhumi Airport officer of attempted assault Bangkok News

Thai beauty blogger accuses Suvarnabhumi Airport officer of attempted assault

35 minutes ago
Thailand weather today, 29 October: heavy rain in 12 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 29 October: heavy rain in 12 provinces, Bangkok showers

4 hours ago
Chinese woman says online date tricks her into abduction in Thailand Bangkok News

Chinese woman says online date tricks her into abduction in Thailand

17 hours ago
Thailand hotel closures jump 42% as tourism struggles Business News

Thailand hotel closures jump 42% as tourism struggles

18 hours ago
Chinese woman crashes SUV into motorcycle, killing Chon Buri girl Road deaths

Chinese woman crashes SUV into motorcycle, killing Chon Buri girl

18 hours ago
Thai food vendor caught picking toenails with kitchen knife Thailand News

Thai food vendor caught picking toenails with kitchen knife

18 hours ago
Buriram woman killed in hit-and-run involving monk&#8217;s car Thailand News

Buriram woman killed in hit-and-run involving monk’s car

19 hours ago
Thai customer overpays 257 baht for 25 baht product, vendor refuses refund Thailand News

Thai customer overpays 257 baht for 25 baht product, vendor refuses refund

19 hours ago
Chinese employer killed in alleged attack by four Myanmar workers Crime News

Chinese employer killed in alleged attack by four Myanmar workers

20 hours ago
Thai man accuses police of assaulting him at station in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai man accuses police of assaulting him at station in Bangkok

21 hours ago
Together Festival 2026 Bangkok reveals first-wave artist lineup Events

Together Festival 2026 Bangkok reveals first-wave artist lineup

21 hours ago
Thailand weighs visa-free entry for Mexico, Colombia, Uzbekistan Tourism News

Thailand weighs visa-free entry for Mexico, Colombia, Uzbekistan

21 hours ago
Phitsanulok residents wear Thai costumes for ID cards Thailand News

Phitsanulok residents wear Thai costumes for ID cards

22 hours ago
Israeli woman to be deported after disturbances on Koh Pha Ngan Thailand News

Israeli woman to be deported after disturbances on Koh Pha Ngan

23 hours ago
Thailand gears up for 2028 ASEAN chairmanship, plans over 100 events Politics News

Thailand gears up for 2028 ASEAN chairmanship, plans over 100 events

24 hours ago
4 Chinese men arrested with crystal meth and Yaba in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

4 Chinese men arrested with crystal meth and Yaba in Chiang Mai

24 hours ago
TMD postpones winter announcement and predicts more rain in south Thailand Weather Updates

TMD postpones winter announcement and predicts more rain in south

1 day ago
Swedish fugitive linked to 20 million baht scam caught on Koh Samui Crime News

Swedish fugitive linked to 20 million baht scam caught on Koh Samui

1 day ago
Thai transwoman held for stabbing postgraduate student with scissors Bangkok News

Thai transwoman held for stabbing postgraduate student with scissors

1 day ago
Pattaya Bikini Beach Race returns October 31 with Halloween theme Pattaya News

Pattaya Bikini Beach Race returns October 31 with Halloween theme

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 28 October: heavy rain in 17 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 28 October: heavy rain in 17 provinces, Bangkok showers

1 day ago
Bangkok fortune teller allegedly pressures Thai woman into sexual ritual Bangkok News

Bangkok fortune teller allegedly pressures Thai woman into sexual ritual

2 days ago
Bangkok weighs 15 baht flat fare for new electric buses Transport News

Bangkok weighs 15 baht flat fare for new electric buses

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleThai food vendor caught picking toenails with kitchen knife