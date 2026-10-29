Five tourists rescued after getting lost in Chon Buri forest

Five tourists were rescued from a forest in Chon Buri after two separate groups got lost while hiking up a mountain to enjoy nature yesterday, October 28.

The tourists had travelled to Khao Tao mountain viewpoint, near Huai Luek Reservoir in Khao Mai Kaew subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, in two separate groups.

Both groups lost their way while exploring the mountain and eventually met by chance in the forest. Unable to find a route back, the tourists called the police for help.

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Huai Yai Police Station received a report and contacted rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation in Pattaya to carry out the search.

The first group consisted of two tourists who had travelled by motorcycle from Rangsit in Pathum Thani province to enjoy the natural scenery.

The other three had come from the Na Jomtien area, hoping to reach the mountaintop in time to watch the sunset.

Rescue workers searched on foot through mountainous forest, where several hills and confusing trails made it difficult to locate the group.

They eventually found all five tourists deep inside the forest. Because of their location, rescuers had to take a longer route around to the other side of the mountain to guide them out safely.

The operation took approximately two hours, and all five tourists were brought out of the forest without any reported injuries.

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