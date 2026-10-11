Five road workers burned as truck catches fire in Bangkok

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Five road marking workers were burned, three of them seriously, when their truck caught fire on the Borommaratchachonni parallel elevated road in Bangkok on Saturday night, October 10.

Khu Khan Loi Fa Police Station was notified at 9pm about the fire in Sala Thammasop subdistrict, Thawi Watthana district. Officers went to the scene with fire engines from the Bangkok Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department and rescuers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

They found an orange Hino six-wheel truck burning fiercely. Five workers in orange uniforms had been burned, three seriously and two lightly. They were rushed to Siriraj Hospital and Ratchaphipat Hospital, while firefighters sprayed water and brought the fire under control.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initial investigations show the truck was driving to a normal job with five people on board, the driver and four passengers. The driver heard three colleagues in the back say that a fire had broken out from the road marking machine, and saw flames. He stopped the truck and helped them out.

The fire spread quickly, and all five workers were burned.

Police are checking CCTV footage and questioning witnesses to establish the cause of the fire.

In similar news: