Foam and scale: Dishwashing liquid divides netizens in fishy transport debate

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A fish vendor’s unconventional method of using dishwashing liquid to keep fish alive during transportation has sparked intense online debate. A video went viral showing the vendor pouring the liquid into a fish transport container, claiming it helps provide oxygen to the fish, preventing them from water shock.

However, Dr Jesada Denduangboripant, a biology lecturer at Chulalongkorn University and a science communicator, condemned the practice, advising the use of air pumps as a safer and more beneficial method.

Dr Jesada, in response to the viral video, explained that dishwashing liquid, even if derived from natural ingredients, is not intended for consumption or use with live animals. Dishwashing liquids are chemical compounds designed to remove grease and dirt by reducing surface tension, not to provide sustenance or safe conditions for fish.

Direct ingestion of these substances poses a high risk of irritation due to their detergent nature and alkaline pH, which can lead to abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting, depending on the amount and concentration consumed, reported KhaoSod.

Some might argue that there are practices abroad where dishes are not rinsed after washing with dishwashing liquid, but manufacturers advise against leaving any residues, which could impact health. Thus, mixing dishwashing liquid with water meant for fish transportation, even in small amounts, is not a correct or safe practice.

Follow us on :













It does not coat the fish’s surface but can enter their bodies through the mouth. Moreover, the assumption that the liquid’s bubbles can retain oxygen is more a myth than reality. The use of air pumps is a straightforward and advantageous solution.

In related news, June discovered a fishing hook in her catfish meal, sparking concerns about food safety. Despite a restaurant refund, the incident has left her wary of fish-based dishes, highlighting the need for stringent hygiene standards in the food industry.