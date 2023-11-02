Trial twist: Tangmo’s case peels back for fresh witnesses

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

The Nonthaburi Provincial Court scheduled a hearing for the prosecution witnesses in the case concerning the death of Nida Patcharaveerapong, better known as Tangmo, who was separated and tried with the remaining four defendants after the initial case had been concluded.

The four defendants are Sansara Manomaipiboon aka Zan, Itsarin Juthasuksawat also known as Kratik, Nittas Kiratisuthisathorn aka Job, and Pim Thammatheerathada, also known as M. All four defendants denied the allegations and chose to fight the case in court, leading to the court scheduling the first prosecution witness hearing.

At 8.45am today, Phonida Sirayutoyotin, Tangmo’s mother, arrived at Nonthaburi Provincial Court. She stated that she was at the court to testify as the first witness in the case, which involves up to 140 prosecution witnesses. She expressed no fatigue or concern about following the legal procedures, stating that she currently has no new evidence to add to the case.

Regarding the lawsuit filed against Sansara by Chaiwat, her legal advisor, Phonida confirmed that she had no knowledge or involvement in it. Phonida explained that throughout the past year, this legal advisor had consistently promised her new evidence, but when she asked to see it, he had nothing to show. As a result, she decided to remove him from the case. Phonida has appointed Paisan, who is an actual lawyer, to handle the case and represent her in court.

Later, Sansara, one of the four defendants in the case, arrived at the Nonthaburi Provincial Court with his lawyer, Pornsak Visasapanantan. Pornsak said that while the court had allowed the defendants to review the case in private, they wanted to see who the first witness would be, assuming it would be Tangmo’s mother. He also addressed the lawsuit filed against Sansara by Phonida’s legal advisor, saying they would review the court summons and the charges before commenting further, reported KhaoSod.

Sansara said that he was not dismayed by the separate lawsuit and that he had not spoken to or contacted Phonida after withdrawing the lawsuit against her. He explained that he withdrew the lawsuit against Phonida out of sympathy and compassion, as she is the mother of his friend.

The other three defendants, Itsarin, Nittas, and Pim, did not appear in court for the prosecution’s witness hearing. Therefore, only Phonida, the prosecution’s witness, and Sansara, the defendant, appeared in court as scheduled and greeted each other warmly after both sides had withdrawn their lawsuits against each other.

