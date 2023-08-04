Fireworks explosion in Narathiwat linked to local smuggling network

Photo courtesy of Border Patrol Police Unit 4414, Bangkok Post

Narathiwat witnessed a tragic incident recently as a fireworks storehouse exploded. The owners of the premises, a couple, Sompong Nakul and Piyanuch Peungwirawat, both 42 years old, are believed to have fled to Malaysia, according to the local police following the unfortunate fireworks explosion. There are also reports that their trade has connections with significant figures in the southern Thai province.

News of their absence emerged when Pol Maj Gen Anurut Im-arb, the Chief of Police in Narathiwat, revealed that the couple has failed to turn themselves in to the authorities. The summoning was a result of the fireworks depot blast on July 29, in Tambon Muno, causing destruction on a large scale; 12 lives were lost, 121 people sustained injuries, and approximately 292 houses were severely damaged.

A credible source has revealed that the duo is supported by local politicians involved in a network of smuggling various items; liquor, cigarettes, narcotics, and workers, alongside fireworks.

Around seven years back, in 2016, the alleged offenders were apprehended for unlawful storage and sale of 60 tonnes of fireworks and other inflammable substances without a proper licence. Subsequently, the case was never filed in the provincial court by the prosecutor.

Prominent activist, Achariya Ruengrattanapong, has demanded an investigation into certain establishments for their possible involvement. These include the Laem Chabang Port Customs Office, the Muno subdistrict’s Royal Thai Paramilitary Force, and officers from the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) and the 4th Army Region.

Achariya emphasised that the import of fireworks into Narathiwat (considering it is governed by an emergency decree and the Internal Security Act) mandates ISOC’s approval, raising questions about potential bribery.

The letter penned down by Achariya was acknowledged by National Police Chief, Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas. He confirmed that an investigation is underway regarding the couple’s previous capture in 2016, to ascertain whether a legal licence to transport fireworks into the region was obtained or not reported Bangkok Post.

Sanan Pongaksorn, the Governor of Narathiwat, confirmed that the majority of the injured have vacated their temporary shelters due to the fireworks explosion, expressing concerns over their property.

In response to scepticism over donation transparency through public agencies, boxes for donations have been placed directly outside the survivors’ homes. Today, it is expected that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha will visit Narathiwat to speculate on the calamity-stricken fireworks explosion site.