Bangkok firefighters tackle fire outbreak at Soi Ladprao entertainment venue

Photo: KhaoSod.

Brave firefighters today successfully dealt with a fire outbreak at an entertainment venue located on Soi Ladprao 122 in Bangkok after a 30-minute operation. The fire broke out at 9.30am.

Upon receiving the report, Lieutenant Jutaphong Chanchandilokchoti from Wang Thong Lang Police Station promptly arrived at the scene alongside the Bangkok Metropolitan Fire and Rescue Department.

The fire scene was shrouded in thick plumes of black smoke emanating from a warehouse-like structure in Soi Ladprao 122, Plub Pla, Wang Thong Lang district.

The interior of the building, converted into a two-storey entertainment facility, was ablaze, particularly at the back of the ground floor lobby used for storage and employee quarters. A team of firefighters was dispatched to suppress the flames, and within approximately 30 minutes, the situation was brought under control.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries reported as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by officers from the Forensic Department.

The inquiry is ongoing, with a focus on determining the circumstances that led to the ignition of the fire in the warehouse, which had been repurposed into an entertainment establishment, as reported by KhaoSod.

The firefighting operation showcased swift action and coordination between the local police and the fire and rescue department. This incident has underscored the importance of adhering to safety standards in buildings, especially those converted for public entertainment purposes. The investigation’s findings will play a crucial role in elucidating the events leading up to the fire and assessing compliance with safety protocols.

