Firefighters were reportedly refused entry to a Chinese-owned factory in Rayong after responding to a fire that sent smoke and a strong burning smell into nearby communities for several hours.

The incident was reported yesterday, November 28, in Nikhom Phatthana district, where residents contacted Makham Khu Municipality’s disaster prevention and mitigation team after noticing a fire inside the industrial facility.

The municipality dispatched two fire engines and a support vehicle carrying additional equipment, but the response team was allegedly turned away by the factory’s Chinese management.

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Residents living nearby complained that smoke and a strong burning smell had spread through their neighbourhoods, raising concerns about the effects on their health and the surrounding environment.

The fire had reportedly been burning since around 10pm and was still an issue at approximately 1am.

Firefighters attempted to negotiate with the factory’s management, explaining the potential health and environmental risks to people living nearby.

However, the management continued to refuse permission for municipal fire engines to enter the premises.

The factory eventually allowed Makham Khu municipal councillor Sitthiphon Malingam and one residents’ representative to enter on foot and inspect the affected area.

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During the inspection, the two representatives found a fire burning beneath a large pile of sawdust. It was unclear what the sawdust was being used for in the factory’s operations.

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Despite allowing the two representatives to inspect the site, the factory’s management reportedly maintained its refusal to admit the firefighting vehicles.

The municipal firefighters eventually withdrew and returned to their station without being able to tackle the fire inside the property.

Charan Chanmanee, a village environmental protection volunteer in Rayong, said he was preparing a formal complaint to provincial governor Traiphop Wongtrairat.

He intends to request a detailed investigation into the factory’s operating licence, the cause of the fire and the reported refusal to allow firefighters onto the premises.

Charan also wants officials to examine the impact of the smoke on residents’ health and safety.