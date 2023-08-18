Bangkok fire outbreak traps ‘Mother of the Year’

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

A horrifying fire outbreak occurred at a renowned townhouse in the Lat Phrao district in Bangkok mobilising emergency services to rescue an 80 year old woman. The fire services were summoned to Amornphan Village 9, Soi Chokchai 4, Soi 84, Lat Phrao district at approximately 4am today.

Terror engulfed the popular Lat Phrao neighbourhood as a blaze erupted in a two-storey townhouse, comprising ten adjoining units. Making the Lat Phrao fire situation worse, was the anguished cries of an elderly woman trapped in the ablaze townhouse. The affected townhouse spanned an area of around 40 square metres, with a makeshift addition to the rear. Excessive smoke and fire were observed engulfing the third-storey extension.

Upon arrival of the rescue team, they encountered an elderly couple on the emergency balcony of the second floor, pleading for help. Amid the continuously erupting Lat Phrao fire, the rescue team managed to climb downstairs and rescue the couple. Concurrently, the rescue personnel aimed their efforts at preventing the flames from spreading to neighbouring residences. After approximately 40 minutes of relentless firefighting, they finally managed to contain the fire, reported KhaoSod.

According to the elderly homeowner, the Lat Phrao fire was abrupt. He was resting in his bedroom when he heard a sound akin to a transformer exploding from the extended part of the house. On opening the door, they were greeted by alarming amounts of smoke and fire, and they had to scramble to find an exit route.

Initial assumptions indicate the fire’s cause was likely an electrical short circuit at the house extension, but definitive causes will be discerned following evidence examination by the relevant authorities.

Interestingly, it was recently noted that the elderly homeowner had just been awarded the distinguished ‘Mother of the Year’ title on National Mother’s Day.

