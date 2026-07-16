Fire exposes suspected illegal Bitcoin mine in Kanchanaburi

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 16, 2026, 10:47 AM
1 minute read
Fire exposes suspected illegal Bitcoin mine in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

A fire at a three-storey building in Kanchanaburi yesterday, July 15, led police to uncover a suspected illegal Bitcoin mine, with more than 20 damaged mining machines and evidence of alleged electricity theft.

Police and firefighters responded to the blaze in Mueang district, Kanchanaburi. The fire broke out on the third floor and was brought under control in about 30 minutes before it spread to neighbouring buildings.

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters noticed suspicious equipment inside the room where the blaze started. Officers found more than 20 computers and devices believed to be Bitcoin mining machines that had been damaged in the fire.

Police then called in officials from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) to inspect the building.

A fire in Kanchanaburi led police to uncover a suspected illegal Bitcoin mine, with more than 20 damaged mining machines found inside.
Photo via Khaosod

Investigators found large air conditioning units and extensive soundproofing inside the room, along with the damaged mining equipment. They also discovered what police allege was illegally modified electrical wiring used to draw electricity from the PEA supply to power the suspected mining operation.

Based on the number of mining machines found, officials estimated the operation would have consumed electricity worth between 100,000 and 200,000 baht per month. However, records showed the building’s monthly electricity bill was only 1,000 baht, police said.

Police believe the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit at the building’s electrical control panel before spreading through the room.

Related Articles

Khaosod reported that investigators are working to locate the building owner for questioning and are continuing legal proceedings.

A fire in Kanchanaburi led police to uncover a suspected illegal Bitcoin mine, with more than 20 damaged mining machines found inside.
Photo via Khaosod

In similar news, Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation (DSI) uncovered the involvement of four government officials in an illegal cryptocurrency mining operation with more than 19 million baht in financial circulation and 3,642 cryptocurrency mining devices.

Latest Thailand News
Driver finds woman&#8217;s body in car after unknowing journey | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Driver finds woman’s body in car after unknowing journey

24 minutes ago
Fire exposes suspected illegal Bitcoin mine in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire exposes suspected illegal Bitcoin mine in Kanchanaburi

43 minutes ago
Bangkok nightclub fire death toll reaches 33 as police widen investigation | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub fire death toll reaches 33 as police widen investigation

1 hour ago
Man faces charges after posing as official at nightclub fire sccene | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man faces charges after posing as official at nightclub fire sccene

2 hours ago
Bangkok cafe demands apology after customer&#8217;s homophobic tantrum | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok cafe demands apology after customer’s homophobic tantrum

2 hours ago
Khon Kaen University investigates bullying claims after student&#8217;s TikTok posts | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen University investigates bullying claims after student’s TikTok posts

18 hours ago
Putin sends condolences to Thai King after Bangkok nightclub fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Putin sends condolences to Thai King after Bangkok nightclub fire

19 hours ago
Three Pattaya officers transferred over Kuwaiti tourists&#8217; complaint | Thaiger Thailand News

Three Pattaya officers transferred over Kuwaiti tourists’ complaint

19 hours ago
Witnesses rescue woman from abduction attempt in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Witnesses rescue woman from abduction attempt in Bangkok

20 hours ago
Chinese man arrested for pickpocketing South Korean at Bangkok temple | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man arrested for pickpocketing South Korean at Bangkok temple

21 hours ago
Thailand becomes first country in the world to launch Visa Destinations | Thaiger Hot News

Thailand becomes first country in the world to launch Visa Destinations

21 hours ago
Rayong child boxers sexually abused by Norwegian gym owner and tricked into prostitution | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong child boxers sexually abused by Norwegian gym owner and tricked into prostitution

21 hours ago
Education Ministry plans Social Credit system for youth | Thaiger Education

Education Ministry plans Social Credit system for youth

22 hours ago
Australian man flees after assaulting another foreigner in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Australian man flees after assaulting another foreigner in Phuket

24 hours ago
Dodgy cash fines leave Kuwaiti tourists questioning Pattaya police | Thaiger Pattaya News

Dodgy cash fines leave Kuwaiti tourists questioning Pattaya police

1 day ago
Former Bangkok council candidate denies spreading false fire information | Thaiger Bangkok News

Former Bangkok council candidate denies spreading false fire information

1 day ago
Death toll from Bangkok nightclub fire climbs, license revoked | Thaiger Bangkok News

Death toll from Bangkok nightclub fire climbs, license revoked

1 day ago
Thailand vs Vietnam in 2026: who&#8217;s really winning the economy and tourism race? | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand vs Vietnam in 2026: who’s really winning the economy and tourism race?

1 day ago
Decline in Indian arrivals prompts Thailand to restore visa-free scheme | Thaiger Visa Information

Decline in Indian arrivals prompts Thailand to restore visa-free scheme

2 days ago
Jomtien drug raid nets two suspected dealers, detains 81 | Thaiger Pattaya News

Jomtien drug raid nets two suspected dealers, detains 81

2 days ago
Thai, Chinese scammers held for deceiving son to steal from mum | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai, Chinese scammers held for deceiving son to steal from mum

2 days ago
FIFA World Cup 2026 final to air on giant screen in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

FIFA World Cup 2026 final to air on giant screen in Bangkok

2 days ago
Chiang Mai bar slaps Brit with 150,000 baht bill, gives refund | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai bar slaps Brit with 150,000 baht bill, gives refund

2 days ago
Thailand climb to 17th as FIVB releases new world rankings after VNL 2026 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand climb to 17th as FIVB releases new world rankings after VNL 2026

2 days ago
Bangkok tuk-tuk driver returns Japanese tourist&#8217;s lost wallet | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok tuk-tuk driver returns Japanese tourist’s lost wallet

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 16, 2026, 10:47 AM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.