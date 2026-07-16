Fire exposes suspected illegal Bitcoin mine in Kanchanaburi

A fire at a three-storey building in Kanchanaburi yesterday, July 15, led police to uncover a suspected illegal Bitcoin mine, with more than 20 damaged mining machines and evidence of alleged electricity theft.

Police and firefighters responded to the blaze in Mueang district, Kanchanaburi. The fire broke out on the third floor and was brought under control in about 30 minutes before it spread to neighbouring buildings.

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters noticed suspicious equipment inside the room where the blaze started. Officers found more than 20 computers and devices believed to be Bitcoin mining machines that had been damaged in the fire.

Police then called in officials from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) to inspect the building.

Investigators found large air conditioning units and extensive soundproofing inside the room, along with the damaged mining equipment. They also discovered what police allege was illegally modified electrical wiring used to draw electricity from the PEA supply to power the suspected mining operation.

Based on the number of mining machines found, officials estimated the operation would have consumed electricity worth between 100,000 and 200,000 baht per month. However, records showed the building’s monthly electricity bill was only 1,000 baht, police said.

Police believe the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit at the building’s electrical control panel before spreading through the room.

Khaosod reported that investigators are working to locate the building owner for questioning and are continuing legal proceedings.

In similar news, Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation (DSI) uncovered the involvement of four government officials in an illegal cryptocurrency mining operation with more than 19 million baht in financial circulation and 3,642 cryptocurrency mining devices.