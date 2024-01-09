Fire engulfs paper factory in Pathum Thani, Thailand, no casualties

Firefighters in Pathum Thani, Thailand, this morning tirelessly battled a blaze that engulfed a substantial paper factory warehouse in the Muang district. The fire, which started in the early hours of today, did not result in any casualties.

The Mawanpathum Paper Co factory, located in Tambon Bang Kradee, was the site of the inferno. According to Suwat Phoree, investigation chief at Pak Klong Rangsit Police Station, approximately 20 firefighting trucks and accompanying crews were dispatched to contain the fire.

The warehouse, a 12-metre by 80-metre-long structure filled with large stacks of compressed paper, was reported to be completely ablaze around 3am. The fire rapidly consumed the entirety of the warehouse, necessitating continuous water sprays from firefighters well into the late morning to prevent any potential spread to nearby structures.

Thawatchai Ungamphornwilai, the mayor of Bang Kadee municipality, revealed that the first reports of the fire came from residents. He confirmed that the paper factory was empty at the time of the incident.

Interestingly, the Mawanpathum Paper Co factory was previously ordered to close for three months by both the municipality and provincial industry office. The closure order came after multiple complaints were lodged against the factory for causing pollution and emitting a foul odour that disrupted the lives of residents.

Despite these complaints and the consequent closure order, the factory’s management failed to rectify the issues before the fire, as pointed out by the mayor.

Despite these complaints and the consequent closure order, the factory's management failed to rectify the issues before the fire, as pointed out by the mayor.

