Fire destroys 10 homes beside Buriram temple

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A fire destroyed 10 homes in a crowded community beside the well-known Wat Hong in Phutthaisong district, Buriram, on October 29, leaving several families without shelter. No injuries or deaths were reported.

Police received a report of the blaze at around 9.30pm in the Sisa Raet community, Mafueang subdistrict. Flames spread quickly between neighbouring houses, and residents evacuated.

More than 10 fire engines from Phutthaisong Municipality and other local agencies in Phutthaisong and Na Pho districts responded. Closely packed homes and narrow access roads made it harder to stop the fire from spreading.

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Crews brought the blaze under control after more than three hours. All 10 houses were completely destroyed, along with household belongings and other property.

Police have cordoned off the area and called in forensic officers to determine the cause. An electrical short circuit is among the initial possibilities, but this has not been confirmed.

Phutthaisong District Office, the municipality and local police have set up an assistance centre, arranged temporary accommodation and begun providing emergency support to affected families.

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