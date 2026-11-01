Fire destroys 10 homes beside Buriram temple

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 1, 2026, 12:00 PM
1 minute read
Fire destroys 10 homes beside Buriram temple
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A fire destroyed 10 homes in a crowded community beside the well-known Wat Hong in Phutthaisong district, Buriram, on October 29, leaving several families without shelter. No injuries or deaths were reported.

Police received a report of the blaze at around 9.30pm in the Sisa Raet community, Mafueang subdistrict. Flames spread quickly between neighbouring houses, and residents evacuated.

More than 10 fire engines from Phutthaisong Municipality and other local agencies in Phutthaisong and Na Pho districts responded. Closely packed homes and narrow access roads made it harder to stop the fire from spreading.

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Crews brought the blaze under control after more than three hours. All 10 houses were completely destroyed, along with household belongings and other property.

Police have cordoned off the area and called in forensic officers to determine the cause. An electrical short circuit is among the initial possibilities, but this has not been confirmed.

Phutthaisong District Office, the municipality and local police have set up an assistance centre, arranged temporary accommodation and begun providing emergency support to affected families.

Fire destroys 10 homes beside Buriram temple
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail
Fire destroys 10 homes beside Buriram temple | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 1, 2026, 12:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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