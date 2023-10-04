Fire breaks out at prison in Bangkok, inmates and officials unharmed

Photo via Facebook/ Fire & Rescue Thailand

A fire broke out at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok‘s Chatuchak district at 10.40pm last night. Fortunately, no inmates or officials were injured in the incident.

The fire was reported to Pracha Chuen Police Station, which later worked with Lat Yao Fire Station to bring the blaze under control. The fire originated in a single-story structure within the prison premises, which was primarily utilised for vocational training by the inmates.

Unfortunately, the building was constructed of wood, making it susceptible to rapid fire spread to a neighbouring structure.

However, due to the prison’s stringent security protocols aimed at preventing inmate escapes during such chaotic events, the initial response of the firefighters was delayed. Prison authorities took the necessary steps to secure the area and later granted access to the firefighters.

Five to six firefighters were allowed in and each team spent 30 minutes inside for safety reasons. The prison authorities closely monitored the operation, both for the safety of the firefighters and for the control of the inmates. The firefighting operation was cautious as all the surrounding buildings were also made of wood.

The fire was brought under control at around 1am, more than two hours after it started. The scene was about 100 metres from the prisoners’ dormitories, fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. However, Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong has expressed confidence that the inmates were not responsible for igniting the building.

According to Wikipedia, Klong Prem Central Prison is a maximum-security facility consisting of several distinct sections, capable of accommodating up to 20,000 inmates. Its history dates back to 1944 when it was initially established as a temporary prison. Eventually, the Ministry of Interior officially recognised and named it Klong Prem Central Prison in 1972.

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was also detained in Section 7 of Klong Prem Central Prison on August 22 before being transferred to the Police General Hospital due to the severity of his congenital illness.

