Injured Finnish man rides motorcycle to Pattaya police station for help

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 2, 2026, 1:31 PM
300 1 minute read
Injured Finnish man rides motorcycle to Pattaya police station for help | Thaiger
Photo via The Pattaya News

A Finnish man arrived at Mueang Pattaya Police Station with serious injuries earlier today, July 2, claiming his transgender girlfriend stabbed him during a financial dispute.

The injured foreign man, identified as 59 year old Lauri, arrived at the police station at around 3.15am. Officers reported that he rode a motorcycle to the station despite his injuries. Police said blood was found along the route to the station.

Officers immediately called rescuers from Sawang Boriboon Dhammastan Foundation to provide emergency assistance before transferring him to hospital. Lauri suffered a stab wound to the chest near his heart, along with cuts near his left eye and eyebrow.

Speaking through an interpreter, Lauri told police that his transgender girlfriend attacked him during an argument over money at their room in Soi Bua Khao. He said he fled the room to avoid further harm and rode directly to the police station for help.

Finnish man stabbed by transgender girlfriend in Pattaya
Photo via The Pattaya News

According to Lauri, the couple had been in a relationship for about one year. He told officers that the dispute began after his partner asked him for 200 baht and he had not yet given her the money.

Lauri alleged that his partner then attacked him with a sharp object, although he said he did not clearly see the weapon.

Police told The Pattaya News that the couple’s accommodation is about one kilometre from the police station. Investigators are now seeking access to CCTV footage from the area as part of efforts to locate the woman.

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Thai transwoman attacks foreign boyfriend in Pattaya
Photo via The Pattaya News

Pattaya has seen several similar cases involving disputes between transwomen and foreigners in recent months.

On June 3, a Thai transwoman and a Japanese man engaged in a physical altercation after a dispute over a 1,000 baht payment for sexual services. Both later received fines of 500 baht after continuing the argument at a police station.

In May, a transwoman in Pattaya was stabbed after an argument in her rented room. Police identified her boyfriend as the main suspect after reviewing CCTV footage, though no public update on an arrest has been issued.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 2, 2026, 1:31 PM
300 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.