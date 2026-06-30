Finnish fugitive wanted through Interpol arrested in Bangkok

A Finnish man wanted through Interpol over alleged tax fraud has been arrested at a house in Bangkok’s Rom Klao area after immigration officers tracked him to the property.

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau announced the arrest today, June 30, saying that the man, identified as 69 year old Jacob, had moved from Chon Buri to a housing estate near Suvarnabhumi Airport in an apparent attempt to avoid detection.

According to immigration officers, Jacob had taken extensive measures to conceal his whereabouts. Boxes and other materials had been placed around the house to block views inside, and he rarely left the property, relying only on occasional delivery orders.

Officers said he was highly cautious and did not open the door to unfamiliar visitors.

Investigators later learned from a gardener that the man would come outside whenever trees in front of the property were being trimmed to warn workers about electrical cables running through the area.

Officers then posed as gardeners carrying out routine maintenance, prompting the suspect to leave the house.

When he came outside, immigration officers identified themselves, informed him that he was wanted through Interpol and that his permission to remain in Thailand had been revoked before taking him into custody.

According to immigration authorities, the man is wanted on allegations of fraud, tax evasion and falsifying accounting records involving more than 4 million baht.

MGR Online reported that following the arrest, immigration officers revoked his permission to remain in Thailand under Section 36 of the Immigration Act and began the process of returning him to Finland.

The Immigration Bureau said it continues to work closely with international law enforcement agencies to locate people wanted through Interpol and reiterated that Thailand would not serve as a refuge for fugitives.

In similar news, a South Korean scam suspect wanted under an Interpol Red Notice was arrested at a luxury condominium in Pattaya on his birthday, during a joint operation involving Thai and South Korean authorities.