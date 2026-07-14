FIFA World Cup 2026 final to air on giant screen in Bangkok

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 14, 2026, 4:40 PM
1 minute read
FIFA World Cup 2026 final to air on giant screen in Bangkok
Edited photo made with photo from JAS

Football fans in Bangkok will have the opportunity to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on a giant LED screen at Wachirabenchathat Park (Railway Park) during a free public viewing event on the night of Sunday, July 19, continuing into the early hours of Monday, July 20.

Jasmine International Public Company Limited (JAS), the holder of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ broadcast rights in Thailand, is organising the event in partnership with Mono Next Public Company Limited (MONO), operator of the Monomax streaming platform.

The event, titled FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ ONE NIGHT ONE CHAMPION, is being held with support from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, which is providing the venue.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will be shown on a giant LED screen at Bangkok's Wachirabenchathat Park during a free public viewing event.
JAS event on July 12 | Photo via Facebook: MONOMAX

The final will be shown live on a giant LED screen, accompanied by a full lighting and sound system. Organisers said the viewing area is intended to recreate the atmosphere of watching the final from the stadium.

Before kick-off, the programme will feature a pre-match discussion with football analysts covering the teams, tactics and key talking points ahead of the final. Live commentary from leading Thai football commentators will accompany the match from kick-off through to the final whistle.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will be shown on a giant LED screen at Bangkok's Wachirabenchathat Park during a free public viewing event.
JAS event on July 12 | Photo via Facebook: MONOMAX

The venue will open to visitors from 11.30pm on Sunday, July 19, with the FIFA World Cup 2026 final kicking off at 2am on Monday, July 20. Entry to the event is available only through Gate 3 of Wachirabenchathat Park.

JAS described the event as the final opportunity for Thai football fans to gather for a public viewing before the tournament concludes.

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will be shown on a giant LED screen at Bangkok's Wachirabenchathat Park during a free public viewing event.
JAS event on July 12 | Photo via Facebook: MONOMAX

In similar news, the Thai government warned the public to be cautious of online scams linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, after fraudsters were found exploiting interest in the tournament to target personal and financial data.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 14, 2026, 4:40 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.