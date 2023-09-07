Fiery family feud: Drunk daughter sets fire to Mother in Isaan after sobriety plea

Photo via ThaiRath

A drunk woman set fire to her 73 year old mother at a house in the Nong Hong district in Isaan province of Buriram after her mum urged her and her husband to stop drinking.

The victim, 73 year old Preeda, revealed to Nong Hong District Office authorities that her 40 year old daughter, La, was the perpetrator. La poured gasoline over her body and set her ablaze on Tuesday, September 5. She ran out of the house and jumped into a small canal nearby to extinguish the flames before seeking assistance from an abbot.

District officials yesterday visited the community to question witnesses to place charges against La.

The abbot, Thongchai Kittitaro, revealed to officers that he heard a woman screaming for help in front of his accommodation and rushed out to check. He saw Preeda sitting on her knees and crying for help.

Thonchai said the scorched wounds covered Preeda’s back, face, and arms. He then delivered her to the hospital and learned from her that La set fire to her.

ThaiRath reported the motive behind the attack was La’s anger after being told to stop drinking alcohol.

A 59 year old vendor, Daeng Pudklang, recounted that La ran out of her house and grabbed a bottle of gasoline from her shop. She said she would pay for it later. Daeng thought La would use it for her motorcycle but she reported hearing a scream shortly after La’s departure.

The community leader, 54 year old Boonlert Uppaphadee, disclosed that Preeda normally lived alone because La worked in another province. Six months ago, La returned home with her husband after becoming unemployed and drank alcohol together every day.

According to Boonlert, La always engaged in an argument with her mother when she was drunk. She sometimes chased her mother out of the house.

The superintendent of the Nong Hong Police Station, Pichate Chantarat, explained that his officers had not yet issued the charge against La as the authorities awaited to complete a comprehensive assessment of Preeda’s injuries to ascertain the appropriate legal course of action.

