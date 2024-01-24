Fewer Japanese tourists have visited Thailand in a historic first

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Thailand found itself on the flip side of tourism dynamics, experiencing a historic tourism deficit with Japan in the first half of 2023.

The numbers tell a startling tale: one million Thais ventured into Japan, while a mere 300,000 Japanese enthusiasts made their way to the tropical haven of Thailand.

In a dramatic departure from the norm, Thailand, renowned for its tropical allure, consistently boasted a tourism surplus with Japan. The 2022 figures highlighted this trend, with 1.5 million Japanese tourists basking in Thailand’s beauty, while only 600,000 Thais explored the wonders of Japan. But 2023 ushered in an era of reversal, leaving experts and travel enthusiasts alike scratching their heads.

Multiple factors have orchestrated this twist in the tourism tale. Firstly, the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Japan played a pivotal role. Until May last year, Japan enforced some of the strictest travel measures globally, acting as a deterrent for potential visitors. With these restrictions relaxed, a surge in Thai visitors to Japan became inevitable.

Another significant player in this saga is the weakened Japanese yen, having depreciated by approximately 20% against the US dollar in the past year. This devaluation has transformed Japan into an irresistibly affordable destination for Thai travellers, influencing their travel decisions and diverting them towards Japan, reported The Nation.

Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) acknowledges the unexpected dip in Japanese tourists but remains optimistic. She reveals the TAT’s strategic initiative to attract more Japanese visitors by positioning Thailand as a safe and budget-friendly escape. Additionally, efforts are underway to streamline the visa process for Japanese tourists, ensuring a smoother journey into Thailand.

“The numbers for the second half of 2023 are eagerly anticipated and are expected to paint a different picture, showcasing a significant rebound.”

The TAT, undeterred by this temporary setback, is determined to revive the traditional tourism surplus with Japan, promising exciting developments in the coming months.