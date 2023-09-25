Female petrol station attendance sexually harassed by client

Photo via Facebook/ ตราดโพสต์ นิวส์

A petrol station attendant has sought justice by publicly sharing her disturbing experience of being sexually harassed by a male customer.

The 30 year old victim, Mallika, sent CCTV footage of the sexual harassment to several news agencies in a bid to expose the perpetrator. In an interview with Channel 3, Mallika disclosed the incident happened at a petrol station in the eastern province of Trat at around 3pm on September 21.

According to Mallika, three Thai men arrived at the petrol station in a pickup. The driver ordered 500 baht worth of diesel while his friend, who was sitting next to the driver, got out of the car to change the amount to 1,000 baht.

The victim said she filled up as usual and took a 1,000 baht banknote from the customer standing outside the pickup. As she walked to a cashier to give the man a receipt, the man was seen slapping her on the bottom.

Mallika said she was shocked and asked why the man was sexually harassing her. The man responded by daring her to file a complaint against him before leaving the petrol station without apologising.

She added that she believed all three men were government officials but could not identify their departments. She explained that the perpetrator was wearing a vest with a government department logo on it.

Mallika said that she had already given evidence to officers at the Baan Taluen Police Station and an officer made known that the man had not yet surrendered to the police.

A similar incident was reported four days ago when a Thai woman was sexually harassed while using a public bus. A perpetrator sitting next to her on a public bus from Bangkok to Nakhon Nayok province approached the victim and began to masturbate.

Sexual harassment does not only happen to women but also to men. A Thai male victim warned people after a perpetrator offered to give him a blow job in a restroom at a petrol station in Chachoengsao province.

