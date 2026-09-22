Father used son’s name to sell insurance and run up debts

A Thai university student says his own father used his name to sell insurance and run up debts. Then, his father assaulted him when he asked for help. He made the claims in a long Facebook post that has been widely shared.

“The person who assaulted me works in insurance, a job that is supposed to be about looking after people’s lives,” he wrote. “Yet he physically attacks even his own son, and lives comfortably on the suffering of a son who has to sit and pay off his debts.”

The student, who is not named, describes his father as an employee of a well-known insurance company. His parents are divorced and he lives with his mother, but stayed in touch with his father.

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In the post, he sets out a timeline that begins in 2022, soon after he started university. His father asked him to register as an insurance agent so the father could earn extra commission. He refused at first, but his father stopped speaking to him and cut off his weekly allowance of 1,000 baht. Eventually, he gave in, thinking it meant no more than passing the agent’s exam.

The allowance mattered, he explains, because he could not hold a part-time job. Medication for a mental health condition gave him seizures. Moreover, he had once collapsed at work.

The following year, he alleges, his father asked him to sign for a car in his own name and promised to handle the paperwork. Later, he had him scan his face for what he called a car-payment app. He also asked for his ID card several times without explanation. The face scan, the student claims, was used to open a credit card in his name.

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In June this year the father wanted him to guarantee another new car. His father’s wife phoned to warn him not to sign, and he refused.

At the end of June a lawyer’s letter arrived demanding payment of the credit card debt. When he asked his father whether the card had been taken out in his name, “he just said he would take responsibility himself”.

In August a court summons followed. He went to his father’s home to ask him to remove his name as an agent and repay the debt. His father lost his temper and hit him, he says. After that, he reported the assault to police, who recorded it in the daily log.

He then complained to the insurance company about the use of his name and what he says were forged documents. Among the evidence he submitted, according to the post, were screenshots showing his father using the student’s name as his LINE display name while talking to clients. Two days after the complaint went in, the father changed the display name back to his own.

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The company acknowledged the complaint but did not follow up, he says. He took his documents to its head office on Sukhumvit Road. There, staff told him a senior manager had to approve his resignation.

He fears the complaint will go nowhere and that the car and card debts have been left to him. His depression and bipolar disorder have returned, he says, and he has lost 6 to 7 kilogrammes.

“I’m at my wits’ end. I can’t find a way out,” he wrote.

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