Stabbing to death in Phra Khanong convenience store shocks local community

A fatal stabbing occurred in a convenience store in the Phra Khanong area, following a heated argument between two homeless men. The incident, which took place at around 1am yesterday, was swiftly responded to by local police, accompanied by forensic doctors from Chulalongkorn Hospital and volunteers from the Pu Teak Tueng Foundation.

The 60 year old deceased, Somchai, was found in the middle of the store, near the product shelves, dressed in a long-sleeved purple shirt and blue jeans. A green cloth was wrapped around his head, and a bag was slung over his shoulder. In his right hand, he held a casket cutter knife. A deep wound, inflicted by a fruit peeling knife, was visible on his neck, and blood had pooled around him, reported Khao Sod.

Onlookers had detained the alleged 28 year old perpetrator, identified as Peeranat, preventing him from fleeing the scene. Police Officer Opal Nonthakhan, the investigator from Phra Khanong Police Station, reported that both the perpetrator and the victim were known to live under the Phra Khanong bridge.

Before the incident, the two had been quarrelling in front of the store. In self-defence, the victim had brandished a cutter knife, accidentally injuring the perpetrator’s finger. The victim then fled into the store, with the perpetrator in pursuit. The latter used his knife to stab the victim in the neck, resulting in his death.

Peeranat was taken into custody for further investigation due to his incoherent speech at the scene. Subsequently, he will be charged with murder as per the law.

