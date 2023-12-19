Thai shooting suspect in custody after fatal attack on student and teacher

Photo courtesy of MGR Online

The apprehension of the suspect involved in the fatal shootings of 19 year old Thanason, and Sirada, a computer teacher at Prarotthai Convent School, has been reported. Following the incident, the assailant fled to Chiang Mai province. He has been taken into custody and will be further interrogated in Bangkok today.

The notorious incident involved the murder of Thanason (surname withheld), widely known as Nong Yot, a student of Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok, Uthen Thawai Campus, and Sirada (surname withheld), also known as Teacher Jieb, a computer teacher from Sacred Heart Convent School. Both victims tragically lost their lives in the incident.

This led to an extensive manhunt and subsequent arrest of eight suspects related to the case. They were remanded in custody at the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court on November 24. The court denied bail to all suspects due to the severity of the case and fears that the group may attempt to flee. An additional three arrest warrants were also issued.

As reported earlier today, the police successfully apprehended the shooter, identified as Am, who had fled to Chiang Mai province following the incident, reported Khao Sod. The Metropolitan Police Bureau’s Investigation Division is currently escorting him back for further interrogation at the headquarters.

This latest development follows the recent capture of a young mechanic, also implicated in the shootings of Nong Yot and Teacher Jieb, who had a violent history.

