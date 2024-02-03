Fatal pickup truck crash in Hua Hin claims four lives

Photo courtesy of Hua Hin Today

A pickup truck carrying construction workers spiraled out of control and collided with a tree in Huai Sat Yai area of Hua Hin, resulting in four fatalities and numerous injuries on January 31.

The calamity was swiftly reported to Nong Plub Police Station in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, late in the evening on Wednesday. The ill-fated accident involved a half-cab Mitsubishi pickup truck, bearing the licence plate บบ-6595 Prachuap Khiri Khan. The vehicle careened off the Huai Sat Yai-Pa La-u road, just 1 kilometre from Kaeng Krachan National Park, Sector 7, Khao Huap Taew, Huai Sat Yai.

The local emergency teams, including the heroic Red Gurnard Lifesaving Team, the Nong Plub Subdistrict Administrative Organization Lifesaving Team, and the efficient Hua Hin Petchkasem Foundation rushed to the accident scene. The pickup truck, ferrying a group of Karen and Thai workers, had collided with a roadside tree with a force that ejected passengers from the back, leaving them lying in pain.

The injured workers were promptly transported to Hua Hin Hospital. However, four lives were lost among them. The toll of the accident stood at 15 individuals, with 11 grappling with various injuries, reported Hua Hin Today.

Following preliminary investigations, it is suspected that the driver, responsible for transporting the workers back from Hua Hin towards Pa La-u, Huai Sat Yai, may have succumbed to exhaustion, possibly falling asleep at the wheel. The treacherous curvature of the road, coupled with the compromised condition of the driver, is believed to be the catalyst behind the loss of control that culminated in the collision.

Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to unearth the precise cause of the accident.

