Fatal Pattaya accident: 57 year old woman on motorbike struck by school van

A tragic accident occurred at a bustling intersection in Pattaya when a 57 year old woman on a motorbike was fatally struck by a school van. The incident happened yesterday around 6.30am at the Wat Boonkanjanaram traffic signal intersection. The police, led by Deputy Inspector Kotanan, were alerted and promptly arrived at the scene with the Sawangboriboon Thammasathan Pattaya rescue team.

The deceased woman was found in a construction trench in the middle of the road. Her damaged Honda Wave 110 motorbike, bearing the registration plate KHK612 Chon Buri, lay nearby. The school van, a Toyota commuter with the registration plate NONG3703 Chon Buri, had significant damage to its front.

The 45 year old van driver named Aphinnan, reported he was driving straight when the motorbike suddenly crossed his path at the intersection, which was also a road construction site. Unable to brake in time, the van collided with the motorbike, causing the woman to be thrown into the construction trench. Aphinnan immediately alerted the rescue team after the accident.

Deputy Inspector Kotanan documented the scene and is now examining CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the accident. Meanwhile, the woman’s body was transported to Banglamung Hospital, where her relatives could come to claim it for religious rites.

