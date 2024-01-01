Fatal New Year’s shooting in Phuket hotel: police apprehend 32 year old suspect

A 32 year old man was fatally shot in front of a hotel in Phuket during New Year’s celebrations. The assailant, who fled the scene on a motorcycle, was later apprehended by police. The incident occurred at 4.14am today (January 1)

Police Lieutenant Colonel Eakasak Khwanhuan, an investigator at the Karon Police Station in Phuket, was notified of the shooting by the Karon Police Station’s radio communication centre. Accompanied by Police Lieutenant Colonel Khun Dech at Nong Khai, the head of the Karon Police Station, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Wiwat Chamnanakij, the deputy head of the Karon Police Station, Lt Col Eakasak and other investigative officers rushed to the crime scene.

On arrival at the hotel, they discovered a pool of blood. The injured man, later identified as Anupong (surname withheld), aged 30 years old, had already been taken to Chalong Hospital. Initial investigations revealed that the suspect had used a shotgun to shoot Anupong, who later succumbed to his injuries. The assailant then escaped on a black and gold Yamaha Fino motorcycle, with an unknown registration number.

However, the Karon Police were able to apprehend the suspect, a 32 year old man named Kanamphon (surname withheld), along with the motorcycle he used to flee the scene, reported Khao Sod. The investigating officers will now proceed with legal action against the alleged perpetrator. The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

