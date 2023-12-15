Motorcyclist dies in accident under Rangsit Railway Station bridge

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A road accident in Pak Khlong Rangsit, Pathum Thani, ended in the death of a motorcyclist late yesterday evening, December 14.

The 37 year old motorcyclist, Adisorn (surname withheld), lost control of his vehicle and collided with a vegetable truck, causing his death.

The accident took place under the stairs of the Lokal road’s railway station, going towards Rangsit. Adisorn’s motorbike, a Honda Click with the license plate number 5ขย3375 Bangkok, was found in a severely damaged state. The parts were scattered across the scene, while the vegetable truck, an Isuzu with license plate บย3837 Prachin Buri, was parked nearby. The truck’s front bumper was severely damaged.

Adisorn was found gravely injured, approximately 20 metres from the scene. Despite attempts by officials to revive him, he succumbed to his injuries. The 39 year old truck driver, referred to as A, waited at the site for police.

According to A, he was transporting vegetables from the Si Mum Muang market. He recounted seeing Adisorn’s motorbike swerve uncontrollably before crashing into his truck. A claimed that he was unable to brake in time due to the steepness of the road.

In addition to A’s account, a 31 year old local motorcycle taxi driver, Nathapong, shared his version of the incident. He heard a loud crash while waiting for passengers and rushed to the scene. He saw Adisorn’s motorbike swerving across lanes before colliding with the oncoming truck. The impact was enormous due to the location being a steep slope, reported KhaoSod.

The police collected visual evidence and flipped the body for further examination. They plan to inspect the CCTV footage for additional clues. The truck driver A will be further interrogated at Pak Klong Rangsit Police Station.

In the meantime, Adisorn’s body has been entrusted to the volunteer foundation Ruamkatanyu. It will be sent to the Forensic Institute, Thammasat Hospital, Rangsit Centre for a post-mortem examination. Authorities will get in touch with Adisorn’s family to hand over the body for religious rites.