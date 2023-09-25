Hit and run in Samut Prakan leaves young man dead

Photo: Sanook.

A tragic car accident took the life of a 20 year old man while crossing a road in Samut Prakan province today, around 2.30am. The hit-and-run incident, reported by police captain Somai Charoenraj, an inquiry officer at Bang Pu Police Station, occurred on Praeksa Road near The Moon restaurant in Praeksa Subdistrict, Mueang District.

On arrival at the scene, the authorities discovered the dead body of Bank lying face down on the right lane of the road, with a head injury. About 50 metres away, parts of a vehicle were found on the central road island. The vehicle involved in the collision was identified as a gold pick-up truck, its brand and registration details unknown as the driver had fled the scene post-impact.

CCTV footage from a nearby shop captured Bank crossing the road when a speeding pick-up truck hit him, throwing him off.

In a conversation with 29 year old Klai Rittichai, a friend of the deceased, he revealed that he and five others, including Bank were together when the incident happened.

He had a premonition of Bank’s impending death but was unsure about the circumstances. Despite sharing his foreboding with everyone, no one believed him.

While the rest had already crossed the road, he had accompanied Bank to the bathroom by the side of the shop before attempting to cross. While Rittichai was still talking to another friend, Bank tried to cross the road again and was hit by the pickup truck, reported Sanook.

Following the initial inspection of the accident scene, officials collected evidence and recorded statements. Bank’s body was handed over to the forensic institute. Meanwhile, the authorities are examining CCTV footage to track down the pick-up truck driver for questioning and further legal action.

