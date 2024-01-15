Fatal highway collision in Prachin Buri leaves woman dead and man critically injured

A fatal highway collision between a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler lorry left a woman dead and a man critically injured. The incident occurred around 12.50am today on the main highway between Prachantakham and Kabin Buri, known as Suwanson Road (Route 33), in Prachin Buri province.

The 18-wheeler, a Hino brand with license plates 70-2949 and 70-2849 from Chai Nat, was driving towards Kabin Buri when it was allegedly rear-ended by the pickup truck. The driver 56 years old Wan. Chana was unharmed and stood by to state the authorities.

Around 30 metres away from the lorry, a Toyota Vigo pickup with license plate NG1806 from Nakhon Ratchasima was found overturned. The driver, 32 year old Panyawat, was trapped inside the wreckage with severe injuries including a broken neck, spinal fractures and internal bleeding in the brain.

Also trapped inside the car was the deceased, identified as 38 year old Chayapa and Panyawat’s girlfriend. She suffered severe facial trauma and her right arm was severed. It took authorities over 30 minutes to extract the two victims from the wreckage. Panyawat and Chayapa were immediately transported to Prachantakham hospital.

Wannachana reported that he and his wife were transporting corn kernels (animal feed) from Chai Nat province to a factory in Kabin Buri. He claimed that as he was ascending a hill, the pick-up truck slammed into the back of his lorry with great force, causing the pickup truck to catapult over 30 metres ahead and flip over.

Panyawat’s mother revealed her son and his girlfriend had just started dating. They left home around 3.30pm on the previous day, January 14. She was deeply distressed upon hearing of the accident her son’s critical condition, and Chayapa’s death.

An eyewitness recounted that he was driving behind the lorry, coming from Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province and heading home to Sa Kaeo province. The pickup truck reportedly sped past him and then crashed into the back of the lorry with great force.

Following the incident, the authorities cleared the wreckage and cleaned up the oil spill on the road. Wannachana and his wife were taken to Prachantakham Police Station to provide further statements regarding the incident, reported KhaoSod.