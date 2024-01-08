Fatal high-speed motorcycle crash in Bang Khen district

Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

A fatal accident occurred in the Bang Khen district when a high-speed motorcyclist lost control and crashed into a steel barrier. The 28 year old motorcyclist, identified as Subhasin, an army officer, was found dead at the scene. The accident took place on Thepharak Road, heading towards the Big C intersection, in the early hours of the day.

At the scene, under a pedestrian overpass near Thepharak Soi 20, Subhasin was found lying in a pool of blood. He was wearing a short-sleeved black shirt with a black jacket, and long green pants and had sustained multiple injuries. His skull was fractured, and his neck was broken.

About a metre away from his body, an automatic firearm was found. His motorcycle, a blue and black Suzuki GSX-S 750, was found overturned in the grass nearby, reported KhaoSod.

Upon inspection, the steel barrier on the side of the road under the overpass showed signs of a heavy impact. The bent and scratched barrier was preserved as evidence by the officials.

Eyewitnesses near the scene reported hearing the roar of a speeding motorcycle before the crash. The motorcycle lost control and violently hit the steel barrier, causing the rider to be flung and hit his head on the stairs of the overpass, resulting in his death.

Initially, officials suspected that Subhasin was driving at a high speed and lost control, causing the accident. There were no other parties involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, with officials checking CCTV footage as evidence before concluding the cause of the accident.

