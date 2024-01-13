Fatal crash on Motorway M6 claims life of young Thai motorcyclist

Photo taken from Khaosod

A 29 year old motorcyclist was killed in a severe collision with a car on the Motorway M6. The incident occurred yesterday, at around 9.30pm near kilometre marker 189, linking Simum and Phongkrang districts in Nakhon Ratchasima province. The motorcyclist was reportedly riding against traffic when he collided with an oncoming car.

Emergency medical teams from rescue service Huk 31 Korat, Phongkrang checkpoint, and the Maharaja Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital rushed to the scene. They found a black Toyota Land Cruiser with Bangkok registration parked on the right-hand lane of the highway, its front side damaged. The wreckage of the motorcycle was scattered across the road, while the body of the motorcyclist lay at the roadside next to the guardrail.

The deceased was identified as 29 year old Tinnakorn who suffered severe injuries including broken limbs and skull fractures. The driver of the car, also involved in the incident, was heading from Bangkok to provinces in the northeastern region for the weekend and had chosen to use the Motorway M6 to avoid traffic congestion on Mittraphap Road.

Unaware that motorcycles were not permitted on the M6, the driver was shocked to see Tinnakorn riding in the wrong direction. The sudden appearance of the motorcycle led to a violent collision, resulting in Tinnakorn’s death and significant damage to the car.

Investigating officers arranged for the recovery of Tinnakorn’s body to Maharaja Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for autopsy. Meanwhile, the car driver was invited to Phongkrang police station to provide a statement, aiding in the ongoing legal proceedings.

