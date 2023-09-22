Tragic collision in Thailand’s west claims life in high-speed horror

Photo: KhaoSod.

A fatal collision between a saloon car and a pickup truck occurred on the roads of Kanchanaburi province, western Thailand. The high-speed crash resulted in the death of a man who was thrown from the pickup truck and subsequently crushed. The incident was reported to Tha Mueang Police Station at 3.30am today.

Investigations at the fatal collision scene revealed a saloon car, an MG with registration number 2KH8395 from Bangkok, had collided head-on with a barrier in the middle of the road.

Underneath the wreckage, the body of 44 year old man, named Kitti, was discovered. He had been crushed against the barrier and trapped under the car. It took officials, including those from the Khun Rattanawut Foundation and on-duty doctors, approximately 20 minutes to extract the body from the wreckage.

About 50 metres away, a Toyota pickup truck, registered in Suphan Buri with the number PH4931, was also found. The front of the vehicle had collided with the barrier, while the rear displayed signs of a high-impact collision.

The front bumper of the saloon car was discovered underneath the pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck, 47 years old Thunpisit, revealed that he, the deceased, and another friend had been out catching crabs in the area of Dan Makham Tia since dusk. After achieving their target amount, they were heading home to Don Salaep in Huai Krachao, Kanchanaburi.

Thunpisit continued to explain that as they reached the junction leading to Kanchanaburi bypass road, he indicated to turn left when the saloon car, travelling at high speed, slammed into the rear of his truck.

The impact caused his vehicle to veer and hit the road barrier. Kitti, who had been sitting in the back of the pickup, was thrown from the vehicle by the impact and hit the ground. The saloon car then dragged him into the barrier, resulting in his death, reported KhaoSod.

Thunpisit added that the young female driver of the saloon car sustained minor injuries. She apologised, claiming she hadn’t seen his vehicle ahead, causing her to crash into it at high speed. This ultimately led to the fatal collision.

Initially, police allowed the young woman to receive treatment for her injuries at Phahon Phon Phayuhasena Hospital before further legal proceedings.

