Fatal car crash claims life of town clerk in Samut Songkhram

A tragic accident occurred when the town clerk was driving home and collided with a sedan, resulting in his death. The police sent the body for an autopsy and are urgently investigating the cause. This incident took place at 11:30 pm yesterday (December 28).

The deputy investigation officer at the Bang Khonthi Police Station in Samut Songkhram province was informed of a fatal car crash on Bang Krabue Road, Moo 8, Kradangnga, Bang Khonthi, prompting an immediate investigation alongside the Samut Songkhram Sriracha Rescue Foundation.

Upon arrival at the scene, a flipped Isuzu MU-X with the license plate number กค 1214 Chumphon was discovered. Within the wreckage, the 55 year old deceased Weerasak Srisuwan, secretary of Kradangnga Subdistrict Municipality, was found. Foam was found around his mouth and blood was seen leaking from his left eye. On the grass verge of the road, a black Toyota sedan with the license plate number วล 1899 Bangkok was found. The car had severe damages on its left side due to the impact. The 38 year old female driver suffered injuries and was promptly taken to Somdet Phra Phutthaloetla Hospital by the rescue team.

The investigation revealed that Weerasak had a history of high blood pressure and diabetes, reported Khao Sod. Prior to the accident, he was driving home. It is suspected that his chronic diseases may have flared up, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and collide with the oncoming sedan. After the preliminary investigation, the officers sent his body for an autopsy at Ratchaburi Hospital while they continue to conduct the investigation according to the law.

