Fatal accident in Samut Prakan as truck falls on worker during repair

A tragic accident has occurred in Samut Prakan province, where a heavy-set man was killed after a six-wheel truck fell on him while he was conducting repairs on it.

The incident happened at a Ta Sai located along Khlong Khud Road, Bang Phli District yesterday (January 14). The man, a 57 year old worker from Warin Chamrap, Ubon Ratchathani province, was working on the truck after his shift when the unfortunate event took place. The truck, without any support, fell on him, causing his immediate death.

Upon getting the report of the incident, Deputy Investigation Officer Thanakrit Kaen-in of Bang Phli police station, alongside medical personnel from Bang Phli Hospital and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, arrived at the scene. There, they found the lifeless body of the man kneeled down with a pair of pointed pliers in his right hand on the truck’s beam. His chest and back showed signs of severe impact, with broken bones apparent, reported Khao Sod.

A co-worker revealed that the deceased was the driver of the truck involved in the accident. He was lifting the dump to do some repair work before washing it, with nothing to support it. When the co-worker went inside and came out, he found the truck had fallen, killing his colleague.

Following the initial investigation, the authorities sent the body to the hospital for further examination. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and the family has been informed to carry out religious rites for the deceased. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safety measures when conducting repair work on heavy vehicles.

In another incident on Theparak Road in Samut Prakan province, a six-wheeler truck with faulty brakes collided with a minibus at 5.50am. The Isuzu truck, driven by 28 year old Weerawat, lost control due to brake failure, slamming into the minibus and causing severe damage. The chaotic situation also led to a collision with a parked van. All drivers involved were brought to Bang Kaeo Police Station for thorough investigation and legal proceedings.